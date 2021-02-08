Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 98 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 271.79 points or 0.54 percent at 51003.42, and the Nifty jumped 162.30 points or 1.09 percent at 15086.60.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 761, target at Rs 837

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 291, target at Rs 337

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 393, target at Rs 414

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,520, target at Rs 1,596

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 293, target at Rs 312

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,960, target at Rs 2,040

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 674, target at Rs 710

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,300, target at Rs 6,500

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​