MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 761, target at Rs 837 and DLF with a stop loss of Rs 291, target at Rs 337.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 98 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 271.79 points or 0.54 percent at 51003.42, and the Nifty jumped 162.30 points or 1.09 percent at 15086.60.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 761, target at Rs 837

Close

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 291, target at Rs 337

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 393, target at Rs 414

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,520, target at Rs 1,596

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 293, target at Rs 312

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,960, target at Rs 2,040

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 674, target at Rs 710

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,300, target at Rs 6,500

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Feb 8, 2021 09:04 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.