MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 552, target at Rs 628 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 320.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 4.67 points or 0.01 percent at 49487.65, and the Nifty added 12.60 points or 0.09 percent at 14577.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 552, target at Rs 628

Close

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target at Rs 113

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 910

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,539

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 552, target at Rs 628

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,000, target at Rs 4,700

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 320

Buy AB Fashion  with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 190

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Jan 14, 2021 09:06 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.