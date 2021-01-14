Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 4.67 points or 0.01 percent at 49487.65, and the Nifty added 12.60 points or 0.09 percent at 14577.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 552, target at Rs 628

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target at Rs 113

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 910

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,539

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 552, target at Rs 628

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,000, target at Rs 4,700

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 320

Buy AB Fashion with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 190

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​