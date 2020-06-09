Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green tracking global cues on the back of increased economic recovery. SGX Nifty was up 63 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,228 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 1,065

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 450

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 124

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 187

Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,820, target at Rs 3,700

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 326, target at Rs 340

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 735

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 256, target at Rs 272

Sell Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 153, target at Rs 141

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 646, target at Rs 615

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 144, target at Rs 160

Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 105, target at Rs 94

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 634, target at Rs 677

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​