Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues despite continued surge in coronavirus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 64 points gain.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,310
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 488, target at Rs 510
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 568, target at Rs 590
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,700, target at Rs 3,820
Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,275
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 585
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,650, target at Rs 3,810
Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,545, target at Rs 1,650
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 418, target at Rs 398
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 624.8, target at Rs 600
Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,286, target at Rs 1,240
Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,117, target at Rs 1,175
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 989, target at Rs 1,040