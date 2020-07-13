App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 585 and Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,650, target at Rs 3,810.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues despite continued surge in coronavirus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 64 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,310

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 488, target at Rs 510

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 568, target at Rs 590

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,700, target at Rs 3,820

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,275

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 585

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,650, target at Rs 3,810

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,545, target at Rs 1,650

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 418, target at Rs 398

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 624.8, target at Rs 600

Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,286, target at Rs 1,240

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,117, target at Rs 1,175

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 989, target at Rs 1,040

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 09:13 am

tags #Stocks Views

