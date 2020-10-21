172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-for-short-term-11-5991141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,190, target at Rs 2,245 and Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 950.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 35 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,165

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 475

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 875

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,450

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 194

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,190, target at Rs 2,245

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 950

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 720

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 336

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:02 am

