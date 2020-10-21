Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,190, target at Rs 2,245 and Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 950.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 35 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,165
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 475
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 875
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,450
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 194
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,190, target at Rs 2,245
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 950
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 720
Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 336
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.