TMB – Tepid performance, business growth needs attention

Q4FY23 & FY23 earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Better sequential loan book growth, but lags industry average Sharp jump in deposits sequentially, CASA growth healthy Margins stable, but sustainability to be a challenge Asset quality metrics trending up, high provision coverage ROA healthy on low credit cost Valuation undemanding but re-rating unlikely Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB; CMP: Rs 420; M Cap: Rs 6,650 crore) has reported a surprisingly healthy sequential growth in deposit as well as advances in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23). Moreover, the old private sector bank clocked around 12 percent...