TMB – Tepid performance, business growth needs attention

Highlights Better sequential loan book growth, but lags industry average Sharp jump in deposits sequentially, CASA growth healthy Margins stable, but sustainability to be a challenge Asset quality metrics trending up, high provision coverage ROA healthy on low credit cost Valuation undemanding but re-rating unlikely Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB; CMP: Rs 420; M Cap: Rs 6,650 crore) has reported a surprisingly healthy sequential growth in deposit as well as advances in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23). Moreover, the old private sector bank clocked around 12 percent...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI’s move to safeguard client funds comes at a price
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US-China ties enter a frightening era, the ageing Indian population is often ov...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers