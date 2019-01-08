App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Views | Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling Ceat with a target of Rs 126.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Equity benchmarks are likely to see a subdued start, amid mixed global cues, with the SGX Nifty pointing at a 10-point cut.

The market started off the week on a positive note, though it failed to hold on to 10,800 levels at close on the Nifty on January 7.

The BSE Sensex rallied 155.06 points to 35,850.16, driven by technology stocks and positive Asian cues amid a new round of trade talks between the US and China. Dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and strong US jobs data also lifted sentiment.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

related news

Sell Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 980 and target of Rs 955

Sell Ceat with a stoploss of Rs 1295 and target of Rs 1260

Buy BEML with a stoploss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 945

Buy Axis Bank with a stoploss of Rs 630 and target of Rs 655

Buy Havells India with a stoploss of Rs 688 and target of Rs 710

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UBL with a stoploss of Rs 1370 and target of Rs 1410

Buy Bata India with a stoploss of Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1140

Buy Cummins India with a stoploss of Rs 830 and target of Rs 855

Sell Coal India with a stoploss of Rs 238 and target of Rs 228

Sell CESC with a stoploss of Rs 660 and target of Rs 640

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stoploss of Rs 343 and target of Rs 360

Sell DHFL with a stoploss of Rs 234 and target of Rs 216

Buy Godrej Properties with a stoploss of Rs 698 and target of Rs 745

Buy UBL with a stoploss of Rs 1374.5 and target of Rs 1420

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 07:59 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.