Technical Views | Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Equity benchmarks are likely to see a subdued start, amid mixed global cues, with the SGX Nifty pointing at a 10-point cut.

The market started off the week on a positive note, though it failed to hold on to 10,800 levels at close on the Nifty on January 7.

The BSE Sensex rallied 155.06 points to 35,850.16, driven by technology stocks and positive Asian cues amid a new round of trade talks between the US and China. Dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and strong US jobs data also lifted sentiment.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 980 and target of Rs 955

Sell Ceat with a stoploss of Rs 1295 and target of Rs 1260

Buy BEML with a stoploss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 945

Buy Axis Bank with a stoploss of Rs 630 and target of Rs 655

Buy Havells India with a stoploss of Rs 688 and target of Rs 710

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UBL with a stoploss of Rs 1370 and target of Rs 1410

Buy Bata India with a stoploss of Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1140

Buy Cummins India with a stoploss of Rs 830 and target of Rs 855

Sell Coal India with a stoploss of Rs 238 and target of Rs 228

Sell CESC with a stoploss of Rs 660 and target of Rs 640

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stoploss of Rs 343 and target of Rs 360

Sell DHFL with a stoploss of Rs 234 and target of Rs 216

Buy Godrej Properties with a stoploss of Rs 698 and target of Rs 745

Buy UBL with a stoploss of Rs 1374.5 and target of Rs 1420

