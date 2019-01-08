Technical Views | Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling Ceat with a target of Rs 126.
Equity benchmarks are likely to see a subdued start, amid mixed global cues, with the SGX Nifty pointing at a 10-point cut.
The market started off the week on a positive note, though it failed to hold on to 10,800 levels at close on the Nifty on January 7.
The BSE Sensex rallied 155.06 points to 35,850.16, driven by technology stocks and positive Asian cues amid a new round of trade talks between the US and China. Dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and strong US jobs data also lifted sentiment.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 980 and target of Rs 955
Sell Ceat with a stoploss of Rs 1295 and target of Rs 1260
Buy BEML with a stoploss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 945
Buy Axis Bank with a stoploss of Rs 630 and target of Rs 655
Buy Havells India with a stoploss of Rs 688 and target of Rs 710
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy UBL with a stoploss of Rs 1370 and target of Rs 1410
Buy Bata India with a stoploss of Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1140
Buy Cummins India with a stoploss of Rs 830 and target of Rs 855
Sell Coal India with a stoploss of Rs 238 and target of Rs 228
Sell CESC with a stoploss of Rs 660 and target of Rs 640
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stoploss of Rs 343 and target of Rs 360
Sell DHFL with a stoploss of Rs 234 and target of Rs 216
Buy Godrej Properties with a stoploss of Rs 698 and target of Rs 745
Buy UBL with a stoploss of Rs 1374.5 and target of Rs 1420Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.