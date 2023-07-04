Subscribe to Senco Gold: Hem Securities

IPO

Hem Securities IPO report on Senco Gold

Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades and have a fourth generation entrepreneur in the jewellery industry as company’s Promoter. Company is the largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores and among eastern India based jewellery retailers, company have the widest geographical footprint in non-eastern states.

Valuation and Outlook

Also, looking after the peer comparison , we find valuations reasonable too. Looking after decent financials & reasonable valuation, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

