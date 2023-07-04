English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Senco Gold: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Senco Gold. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the ipo in its research report as on June 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 04, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities IPO report on Senco Gold

    Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades and have a fourth generation entrepreneur in the jewellery industry as company’s Promoter. Company is the largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores and among eastern India based jewellery retailers, company have the widest geographical footprint in non-eastern states.

    Valuation and Outlook

    Also, looking after the peer comparison , we find valuations reasonable too. Looking after decent financials & reasonable valuation, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

    For all IPO report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    04072023 - Senco Gold -IPO - hem

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #Senco Gold #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Jul 4, 2023 02:52 pm