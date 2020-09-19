Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: SPA Securities

SPA Securities's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services

CAMS is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70% based on mutual fund AAUM and serviced by CAMS during July 2020. The mutual fund clients include four of the five largest mutual funds as well as nine of the 15 largest mutual funds based on AAUM during July 2020. They have 16 mutual fund clients with an aggregate of over 71.8 million accounts held as of June30, 2020.

Valuation and Outlook

Future outlook will largely depend on the increase in AIF and insurance repository business improvement, which look very promising for the long term hence we advice investors to apply with a long term horizon.

