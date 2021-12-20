Subscribe to CMS Info Systems: Choice Equity Broking

CMS Info Systems IPO

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on CMS Info Systems

Backed by Baring Private Equity Asia, cash management company CMS Info Systems Ltd. (CMS), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,100cr, which opens on 21st Dec. and closes on 23rd Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 205 - 216 per share. The issue only has OFS portion, thus the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO issue.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering the continued vital role of the cash in the domestic economy and the company diversified product portfolio across the cash management value chain coupled with its dominant market position in the sector, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.



