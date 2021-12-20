MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to CMS Info Systems: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on CMS Info Systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 20, 2021.

December 20, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on CMS Info Systems


Backed by Baring Private Equity Asia, cash management company CMS Info Systems Ltd. (CMS), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,100cr, which opens on 21st Dec. and closes on 23rd Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 205 - 216 per share. The issue only has OFS portion, thus the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO issue.



Valuation and Outlook


Considering the continued vital role of the cash in the domestic economy and the company diversified product portfolio across the cash management value chain coupled with its dominant market position in the sector, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #CMS Info Systems #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 20, 2021 12:59 pm

