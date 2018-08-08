Stocks in the news: BPCL, Cipla, Mphasis, GAIL, Patel Engg, GOCL Corporation

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: BPCL, Cipla, HPCL, Lupin, Siemens India, NMDC, Indian Bank, NALCO, BEML, Strides Shasun, Hindustan Construction Company, City Union Bank, Natco Pharma, Thermax, Blue Star, Punjab & Sind Bank, Balrampur Chini, Aditya Birla Capital, PNB Housing Finance, Trent, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Minda Industries, Phoenix Mills, Future Consumer, Sundaram Clayton, APL Apollo Tubes, EID Parry India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Ratnamani Metals, Nesco, Forbes & Company, Minda Corporation, Jamna Auto, Goodyear, Greenply Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Igarashi Motors India, Meghmani Organics, Gabriel India, Quick Heal, BLS International, Hikal, Shriram EPC Indian Hume, INEOS Styrolution, S Chand and Company, UFO Moviez, Kokuyo Camlin, Siti Network, 8K Miles, Sadbhav Infra, Gujarat Borosil, Manali Petrochemicals, Pricol, Man Industries, Indian Terrain Fashions, Stylam Industries, Centum Electronic, TD Power Systems, AksharChem (India), Gokaldas Exports, Selan Exploration Technology, Swelect Energy Systems, Asahi Songwon Colors, Kanoria Chemical, GeeCee Ventures, Hitech Corporation, Kopran, NDTV, Kirloskar Electric, 20 Microns, Apollo Pipes, Ganesh Benzoplast, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Yuken India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of the company’s first new drug application for Ryaltris

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Q1 profit rises to Rs 81.04 crore versus Rs 70.45 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 1,324.93 crore versus Rs 1169.59 crore (YoY).

Mphasis: Q1 consolidated net profit increases 8.7 percent to Rs 258.3 crore versus Rs 237.6 crore; revenue rises 4.3 percent to Rs 1,820.2 crore versus Rs 1,744.5 crore (QoQ).

Mphasis board approved a proposal for buy-back of equity shares

Dhampur Sugar Mills: Q1 profit falls to Rs 31.66 crore versus Rs 62.63 crore; revenue slips to Rs 734.40 crore versus Rs 850.32 crore (YoY).

Inox Wind: Q1 profit at Rs 10.37 crore versus loss of Rs 39.02 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 430.45 crore versus Rs 105.99 crore (YoY).

Lovable Lingerie: Q1 profit drops to Rs 4.05 crore versus Rs 6.21 crore; revenue declines to Rs 54.89 crore versus Rs 60.53 crore (YoY)

Reliance Industries completed the acquisition by subscribing to 3,111,088 'A' ordinary shares at USD 15 per share for cash aggregating to USD 46.67 million for 5% equity stake of Eros International Plc

Accel Frontline: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 3.24 crore versus Rs 0.10 crore; revenue rises to Rs 161.87 crore versus Rs 142.81 crore (YoY).

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Q1 profit rises to Rs 40.13 crore versus Rs 34.28 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 390.36 crore versus Rs 280.05 crore (YoY).

Nectar Lifesciences: Q1 profit increases to Rs 13.20 crore versus Rs 10.39 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 532.73 crore versus Rs 317.81 crore (YoY).

Prataap Snacks: Q1 profit rises to Rs 10.39 crore versus Rs 9.76 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 268.61 crore versus Rs 225.35 crore (YoY)

Tata Teleservices board meeting on August 10 to consider raising of funds upto Rs 20,000 crore

SRF: Q1 profit increases to Rs 1.34 crore versus Rs 1.04 crore; revenue rises to Rs 17.41 crore versus Rs 12.93 crore (YoY).

Shriram Asset Management Company: Q1 profit rises to Rs 41.10 lakh versus Rs 23.42 lakh; total income rises to Rs 1.48 crore versus Rs 0.91 crore (YoY).

GAIL India: The High Court Gujarat dismissed the petitions filed by the Gujarat Sales Tax Department which has raised a demand of Rs 3,449.18 crore and interest thereon Rs 1,513. 04 crore in respect of Hazira unit in Gujarat, treating the transfer of natural gas from the State of Gujarat to other states, as inter-state sales, during the periodfrom April 1994 to March 2001

Tata Power becomes the first power utility in Mumbai to offer Bill Payments at Vodafone Mini Stores

Patel Engineering: The civil construction company has bagged two hydro projects worth Rs 1793.5 crore and a tunnel project worth Rs 618.21 crore.

GOCL Corporation: Company received order from Singareni Collieries Company Limited, a PSU of Telangana state, worth Rs 203.09 crore for supply of explosives and accessories over a period of 2 years.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: Board of directors accepted resignation of Prakash Iyer as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Board also decided to immediately start the process for selection of new CEO.

Beekay Niryat: Board recommended issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1

Dhanlaxmi Bank revised MCLR w.e.f. August 7

CRISIL has reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri at CRISIL BBB+/ Stable

