Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: 2 largecaps, 2 midcaps that could return 4-8%

Axis Securities

On the weekly chart, the Nifty is forming a higher high, higher low formation, indicating a positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if the index crosses and sustains above 11,500 it would witness buying, which would lead it towards 11,600-11,650 levels. However, if it breaks below 11,430, it would see selling that would take it towards 11,330-11,250 levels.

The Nifty is trading above its 20, 50 and 100-day simple moving average, which is an important short term moving average, indicating positive bias in the near term.

It continues to remain in an uptrend in the medium term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy. For the week, we expect the index to trade in 11,600-11,300 range with a positive bias. The weekly relative strength index continues to remain flat above its reference line indicating a positive bias.

Here's is a list of four stocks that could return 4-8%:

Aurobindo Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs 654.55| Target: Rs 668-675| Stop Loss: Rs 622| Return 4-5%

On the weekly chart, the stock has broken out its consolidation range and has decisively broken its resistance of 650 levels on a closing basis and is sustaining above the same.

This breakout is accompanied by an increase in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in a positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near-term.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

DHFL: Buy| CMP: Rs 670.3| Target: Rs 685-694| Stop Loss: Rs 638| Return 5-6%

On the weekly chart, the stock has decisively broken out its consolidation range of 575-650 levels on a closing basis and is sustaining above the same. This breakout is accompanied by an increase in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in a positive terrain which supports upside momentum to continue in the near-term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Tata Chemicals Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 709.7| Target: Rs 727-736| Stop Loss: Rs 682| Return 4-5%

On the weekly chart, the stock price has bounced back from its strong support of 648 levels and is accompanied with a huge spurt in volumes which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The weekly strength indicator RSI has given positive crossover and the momentum indicator Stochastic has continued to move upwards which supports bullish sentiments in short to medium term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Yes Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 395| Target: Rs 412-419| Stop Loss: Rs 374| Return 6-8%

The stock was in a consolidation phase since July 2017. With current week’s gain stock has decisively broken out its consolidation range and has closed above its stiff resistance of 375 levels on the closing basis.

In the last session, the stock has witnessed an increase in volumes which supports bullishness in near term. The daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both have given positive crossover which supports bullish sentiments in the near term. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

: The author is Head - Technical & Derivatives Analyst, Axis Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.