    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
    Sep 11, 2023 / 09:12 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher pre-opening; IRB Infra, Adani Enterprises, SJVN in focus

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday but well below its session high and all three of Wall Street's major averages posted weekly declines as investors worried about interest rates and waited anxiously for upcoming U.S. inflation readings.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex66,807.73208.82 +0.31%
      Nifty 5019,890.0070.05 +0.35%
      Nifty Bank45,340.80184.40 +0.41%
      Nifty 50 19,890.00 70.05 (0.35%)
      Mon, Sep 11, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India282.100.00 +0.00%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors3,370.900.00 +0.00%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      No Best Sector details available.
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      No Worst Sector details available.


    • September 11, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

      Triveni Engineering and Industries Large Trade | 89 lakh shares (4.1 percent equity) change hands in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • September 11, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      IDFC First Bank Large Trade | 5.1 crore shares worth Rs 479.5 crore change hands at Rs 94.5 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • September 11, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Markets may see a mixed trend in early trades Monday as the Gift Nifty index has been displaying a fluctuating trend amid weak Asian cues. Already, benchmark indices have rallied for 6 consecutive trading sessions, hence caution may prevail amongst the investors in the backdrop of inflation fears, rising US Dollar, strength in oil prices, and spiking US treasury yields.

      With FIIs selling local shares worth Rs 9,097 crore in the last 5 trading sessions, investors could be feeling the heat as any extended offloading could dampen the sentiment going ahead.

    • September 11, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking:

      India's benchmark Indices had a stellar week, supported by midcap and small cap marking their best performance in previous two months. This surge was fueled by the positive outcomes anticipated from the G20 summit, particularly regarding green hydrogen and the potential India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

      The market is inching closer to the significant 20,000 milestone driven by favorable global indicators and enthusiastic Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) participation.

      From a technical standpoint, Nifty seems to have a solid support level in the range of 19650-19700 while Bank Nifty finds support around 44500 levels.

      The India VIX, a gauge of market fear, settling below 11 levels is a promising indicator, suggesting optimism and confidence in the ongoing rally.

    • September 11, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened flat at 82.95 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.94.

    • September 11, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

      The Sensex was up 113.75 points or 0.17 percent at 66,712.66, and the Nifty was up 60.20 points or 0.30 percent at 19,880.20.

    • September 11, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
    • September 11, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO final day | Issue subscribed 63.72 times so far

      Investors continued to provide healthy support to Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO as the offer has garnered bids for 54.14 crore equity shares against an issue size of 84.97 lakh shares, resulting in the 63.72 times subscription on September 8, the final day of bidding.

      Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) looked more aggressive in bidding than other investors, buying 187.32 times the allotted quota, which is 50 percent of the total offer.

      High networth individuals (non-institutional investors) and retail investors have bid shares 34.75 times and 7.73 times the reserved portions, which are 15 percent and 35 percent to the offer. Read More

    • September 11, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens on September 14

      FinTech-SaaS company Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has decided to open the public issue on September 14, with a likely fund raising plan of around Rs 563 crore.

      The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 392 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale of 1,04,49,816 equity shares by eight selling shareholders including promoters Raj P Narayanam, and Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi. Read More

    • September 11, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

      Oil prices eased in early Asian trade on Monday as economic concerns in China weighed on fuel demand outlook although Brent stayed perched above $90 a barrel, supported by tightening supplies after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts.

      Brent crude fell 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.16 a barrel by 0022 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.77 a barrel, down 74 cents, or 0.9%.

    • September 11, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

      Sensex Today | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Net FPI investment in September has turned negative. As per NSDL data FPIs through 8th September have sold equity for Rs 4402 crores. If we exclude the bulk deals and investment through the primary market, the sell figure in the cash segment rises to Rs 8832 crores. This trend reversal in FPI investment from buying in the last three months to selling in September is mainly due to the rising US bond yields and the uptrend in the dollar index. FPIs can be expected to turn buyers when the dollar index and US bond yields decline, which, in turn, will depend on the incoming US inflation and growth data.

      A significant trend in FPI investment is their consistent buying in capital goods and power. This explains the smart uptrend in power stocks and capital goods stocks like L&T.

      FPI selling in financials is keeping the prices of the banking bluechips low. This is an opportunity for retail investors since this segment is doing well and the stocks are fairly valued.

    • September 11, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
