Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher pre-opening; IRB Infra, Adani Enterprises, SJVN in focus

September 11, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

India's benchmark Indices had a stellar week, supported by midcap and small cap marking their best performance in previous two months. This surge was fueled by the positive outcomes anticipated from the G20 summit, particularly regarding green hydrogen and the potential India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The market is inching closer to the significant 20,000 milestone driven by favorable global indicators and enthusiastic Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) participation.

From a technical standpoint, Nifty seems to have a solid support level in the range of 19650-19700 while Bank Nifty finds support around 44500 levels.

The India VIX, a gauge of market fear, settling below 11 levels is a promising indicator, suggesting optimism and confidence in the ongoing rally.