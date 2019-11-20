Sensex hits record high! Bharti Airtel, DLF among 32 stocks that touched 52-week high

Indian market continued its upward momentum on November 20 after S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 300 points to hit a fresh record high of 40,816.38. The Nifty is also trading above the crucial resistance of 12,000 and aiming to surpass its record high of 12,103.

Among sectors telecom, energy, oil & gas, infra and pharma rose more than 1 percent while some selling was seen in power, IT and realty index.

As Sensex touched the record high there are as much as 32 stocks are hitting the 52-week high on the BSE including Bharti Airtel, DLF, SRF, SCI, Reliance Industries, Adani Green Energy and Snowman Logistics.

On NSE, 21 stocks touched the 52-week high including AVT Natural Products, Tube Investments, India Tourism Development Corporation, Dixon Technologies, Essel Propack and Granules India.

"We advise traders to create longs in any such intraday declines. We reiterate that it’s a matter of time, we would see index traversing this intermediate barrier of 11950 to head towards all-time highs," said Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

"Although indices are consolidating with no major momentum, a bundle of individual stocks did extremely well for themselves."

"The Pharma space was clearly on a roll, especially some beaten down mid-cap names. Also, some of the marquee names from the Metal pack had shown good traction. We expect such individual themes to play out well during the remaining part of the week as well,” he added.