    Sell Lupin; target of Rs 740: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bearish on Lupin has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated June 22, 2023.

    June 22, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Lupin

    Lupin is the first company globally to receive the final approval of the USFDA for US$1.264bn inhalation drug gSpiriva (Tiotropium Bromide). We factor in US$100mn revenue from this drug in FY24E. Besides, Darunavir (approved in Jun’23), gNascobal and Diazepam gel (TAD in Jul’23) are the launches lined up in FY24. These launches could potentially drive 21.7% growth in Lupin’s US revenue to US$769mn in FY24E. The management has previously guided for over 500bps expansion in EBITDA margin to 15-16% for FY24E with exit margin to be higher at 18%. We raise our revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimate by 2%/13%/20%, respectively, for FY25E.


    Outlook

    The stock continues to trade a pricey 33x/28x FY24/25E earnings of Rs26.3/31.4, respectively. Maintain SELL with a revised TP of Rs740/share (earlier: Rs630/share).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 22, 2023 11:08 am