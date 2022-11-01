English
    Reduce Indus Towers; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended reduce rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indus Towers


    Indus Towers was formed by the merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers. This combined strength makes Indus one of the largest telecom tower companies in the world. The company has 187926 towers and 338128 co-locations (as on Q2FY23) and a nationwide presence covering all 22 telecom circles.


    Outlook


    Despite Vodafone Idea’s (VIL) survival, near term growth challenges remain with competitive renewals as well as delays from VIL for dues. We also await traction of potential growth in adjacent areas such as small cells/in building solutions, etc. We maintain REDUCE rating. We value Indus at Rs 170 i.e. 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
