Reduce Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 160: HDFC Securities

reduce

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Heidelberg Cement

In the absence of any major planned expansion for the next few years, we expect HEIM to continue to lose market share. In Q1FY24, volume grew 8/1% YoY/QoQ, owing to strong demand and a low base (five-year-CAGR: -1%). Its NSR declined 2.5% QoQ, owing to weak pricing in the central region. Cost reduced on all fronts and opex fell 7/6% QoQ/YoY. On QoQ, unitary input cost/fixed expense/freight cooled off by INR 150/50/110 per MT respectively. Thus, unit EBITDA recovered ~INR 190/MT QoQ to INR 772/MT. Debottlenecking expansion of 0.2/0.2mn MT clinker/grinding is delayed to H2FY25 (vs FY24 expected earlier).



Outlook

We maintain our REDUCE rating on Heidelberg Cement (HEIM), with an unchanged target price of INR 160/share (7x Mar-25E EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Heidelberg Cement - 21 -07 - 2023 - hdfc