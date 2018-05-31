App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punj Lloyd rises nearly 18% as company turns profitable in Q4

Revenue for the quarter ended March 2018 rose 19 percent at Rs 1060 crore against Rs 890 crore in a year ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Punj Lloyd rose nearly 18 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as company turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has posted profit of Rs 944 crore in Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 184 crore in Q3FY18.

The company had posted loss of Rs 181 crore in March 2017.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 2018 rose 19 percent at Rs 1060 crore against Rs 890 crore in a year ago period.

The board has approved a proposal to restructure the outstanding credit facilities by way of conversion of such credit facilities into securities (non-

convertible/redeemable/convertible) on preferential basis, issuance of securities (non-convertible/redeemable/convertible) to promoters/investors on preferential basis.

The board also approved the elevation of Rakesh Amol, President Chairman''s office, to the position of Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

In the quarter ended March 2018 the company won a contract worth Rs 800 crore for six laning of NH5 from Tangi to Bhubhaneshwar in the state of Odisha on EPC basis by NHAI.

Also, it won contract worth Rs 500 crore for Six I Four Laning of NH 5 (New NH 16) from Puintola to Tangi in the state of Odisha on EPC basis by NHAI.

At 09:24 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 18.50, up Rs 2.35, or 14.55 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on May 31, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.