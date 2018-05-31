App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pricol slips 4% as JV with Zorg Industries called off

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Pricol slipped 4.6 percent intraday Thursday as company's joint venture between the company and Zorg Industries, Hong Kong had been called off due to project non viability.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) in Q4FY18 was up at Rs 32.65 crore against Rs 0.93 crore for the same quarter last year.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share (100%) to the shareholders of the company for the year March 31, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.65 and 52-week low Rs 76.20 on 03 January, 2018 and 05 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.06 percent below its 52-week high and 4.66 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:24 hrs Pricol was quoting at Rs 78.70, down Rs 3.35, or 4.08 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on May 31, 2018 01:30 pm

