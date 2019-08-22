App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OCL Iron locked at lower circuit on posting losses in Q1

Revenue of the company at Rs 143.61 crore versus Rs 113.88 crore

Shares of OCL Iron and Steel locked at 5 percent intraday on August 22 after company posted losses in the June quarter.

The company's Q1 net loss stood at Rs 42.37 crore against Rs 76.70 crore in the same quarter last year. However, company has posted profit of Rs 29.57 in the March quarter 2019.

Revenue of the company at Rs 143.61 crore versus Rs 113.88 crore

There were pending sell orders of 7,099 shares, with no buyers available.

At 1345 hours OCL Iron and Steel was quoting at Rs 5.72, down Rs 0.30 on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:09 pm

