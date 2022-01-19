NMDC Q3 PAT may dip 11% YoY to Rs.1,880 cr: ICICI Direct

nmdc_92736978

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects NMDC to report net profit at Rs.1,880 crore down 11% year-on-year (down 20% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 44 percent Y-o-Y (down 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,282 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10 percent Y-o-Y (down 20 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,480 crore.

