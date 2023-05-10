Neutral UPL; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL

UPLL reported muted 4QFY23 revenue growth of 4% YoY, primarily led by decline in post-patented product prices with ramp-up of supply from China as well as lower sales in North America (down 14% YoY). Operating performance deteriorated (down 16% YoY) due to liquidation of high-cost inventory, idle capacity costs (INR2.0-2.5b) to achieve competitive inventory position and unfavorable region mix (rise in share of LATAM). Gross debt/net debt reduced to INR230b/INR169b in FY23 from INR258.7b/ INR189b in FY22 (i.e. net debt reduced by USD440m v/s guidance of USD500m in 3QFY23).



Outlook

Factoring in UPLL’s weak 4QFY23 performance, we cut our FY24E/FY25E earnings by 13%/9%. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR750.

