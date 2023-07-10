English
    Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1110: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1110 in its research report dated July 10, 2023.

    July 10, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra

    Tech Mahindra’s (TECHM) FY23 annual report highlights that the inflationary environment has led to a massive shift in tech spending by enterprises. The spending is now finding its way through conserving resources and optimizing costs. Enterprises continue to accelerate the adoption of new-age technologies to drive innovation and enable a new operating model for making it consumer centric and agile. For 5G technology, which is still emerging and relatively new, TECHM has established a leadership team in the space, and its 5G-related revenue crossed USD1b in FY23. In FY23, TECHM reported new deal TCV of USD2.9b (book-to-bill of 0.4x), with a major proportion of digital transformation projects. Given a delay in decision making amid adverse macros, the conversion remains a challenge in the near to-medium term.

    Outlook

    Considering the near-term weakness, we await greater comfort on sustainable and profitable growth. We value the stock at 16x FY25E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 10, 2023 12:58 pm