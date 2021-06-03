MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Siemens; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Siemens with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

Broker Research
June 03, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Siemens


Even as the second COVID wave has led to delays in ordering in the Projects business, the short-cycle business is performing well. Business across segments rebounded over Jul’20–Jan’21, following which the momentum tapered. The demand uptick after the first lockdown exceeded the management’s expectations, with some portion of the 1HFY21 growth attributable to pent-up demand. An increase in commodity prices, semi-conductor shortage, and a rise in freight costs have led to some delays in ordering and deliveries. However, the outlook across the short-cycle business is healthy as brownfield capex and opex led spending is expected to aid order inflows. On the other hand, ordering in the Utilities segment is expected to be delayed on account of the COVID-led disruption.



Outlook


However, the stock has seen a sharp re-rating. We maintain our Neutral rating with TP of INR1,900 per share (45x Mar’23E EPS). We prefer ABB over SIEM at current valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Siemens
first published: Jun 3, 2021 10:47 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.