    Neutral Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


    JYL reported an in line operating performance in 2QFY23. While standalone sales growth was 11.8%, overall volume growth was low ~1%. Three-year EBITDA CAGR continues to be in low single digits and is likely to remain at a similar rate over the next couple of quarters. We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.


    Outlook


    We assign a 17x EV/EBITDA target multiple to our Sep’24E EBITDA, resulting in a TP of INR190. We maintain our Neutral rating.


