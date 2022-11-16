English
    Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1420: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on GSK Pharma with a target price of Rs 1420 in its research report dated November 12, 2022.

    November 16, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma


    GSK Pharma (GLXO) delivered an in-line performance in 2QFY23. The healthy progress in general medicines and specialty business segments was offset by reduced traction in the vaccines business. We maintain our earnings estimates for FY23/FY24. We value GLXO at 35x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,420. We expect an 8% earnings CAGR over FY22-24 fueled by 5% sales CAGR and 130bp margin expansion. GLXO’s focus on core brands has yielded better-than-industry growth in its focus market of certain therapies.


    Outlook


    However, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock due to limited upside (+7%) from the current levels.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 03:48 pm