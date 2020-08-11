172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-cipla-target-of-rs-790-motilal-oswal-5678631.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Cipla; target of Rs 790: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated August 08, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Cipla


Cipla’s sales for the quarter were largely in line with our estimates. However, it delivered a strong beat on earnings owing to significant reduction in opex. COVID-19-led disruption has enthused the company to re-imagine the business, to sustain cost saving and enhance resource productivity. We raise our EPS estimates by 19%/14% for FY21/FY22 to factor above-market growth in Trade Generics (Gx), ramp-up in Albuterol Sulfate sales, and cost saving benefits. We raise our price target to INR790 as we roll out our price target on a 22x 12M forward basis. Maintain Neutral, as the valuation factors potential upside in earnings over the medium term.


Outlook


We value Cipla at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR790. Maintain Neutral, as the valuation leaves limited scope for returns from current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Cipla #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

