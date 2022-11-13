English
    Neutral Bosch; target of Rs 16,250: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bosch with a target price of Rs 16,250 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bosch


    BOS’s performance divergence continued in 2QFY23 with good revenue evolution but it continued to disappoint on profitability. We expect continued revenue outperformance on account of a CV cycle revival, higher content, and increase in exports; however, we are waiting for margins to recover to 14-15%. With CMP reflecting all the negatives, we expecting no major re-rating catalysts on the anvil. We raise our FY23 estimates by 5% to factor in for higher ‘other income’ while broadly maintaining our FY24 estimates.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR16,250 (~25x Sep’24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 11:39 am