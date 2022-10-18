English
    Neutral ACC; target of Rs 2430: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 2430 in its research report dated October 17, 2022.

    October 18, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ACC


    ACC reported a dismal set of 3QFY23 earnings as higher energy costs impacted operating metrics adversely. EBITDA stood at a mere INR154m (est. INR2b), though revenue was 2% above our estimate. EBITDA/t of INR23 and OPM of 0.4% was at historically low levels. Adjusted loss stood at INR748m v/s our estimate of a profit of INR577m. The decline in coal/petcoke prices and discontinuation of royalty payments to Holcim (1% of sales; ~INR53/t) should aid the margin recovery in 2HFY23. We factor in an EBITDA/t of ~INR620 between Oct’22 and Mar’23. As the company has changed its financial year-end to March from December, we adjust our earnings for the same. On a like-to-like basis, our EBITDA estimate for CY22/CY23 is being downgraded by 17%/10% and EPS estimate is being cut by 23%/13%. We await clarity from the new management on its capex and cost-saving plans to turn constructive on the stock as it has spoken about its ambitious growth plans for the next few years.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR2,430 (from INR2,515 earlier), based on 12x Sep’24E EV/EBITDA (from Mar’24E EV/EBITDA earlier).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #ACC #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 07:24 pm
