Mahindra Lifespace rises after OMRON decides to setup factory in Chennai

In another notification, the company said its Company Secretary & Compliance Officer has tendered their resignation to “pursue opportunities outside the Company.”

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace rose after the company said OMRON - a health equipment maker – will be setting up a factory at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai, which is an industrial cluster on the NH16 Chennai – Bangalore Industrial Corridor.

Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Limited (MIPCL), a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Limited and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, announced that OMRON Healthcare will be launching operations in March 2025 by manufacturing blood pressure monitors in India.

“We are delighted to welcome OMRON Healthcare to Origins by Mahindra, Chennai,” said Rajaram Pai, Chief Business Officer – Industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited. “This is a testament to the compelling value proposition that our industrial cluster offers as a preferred manufacturing

destination. At Origins, we provide ready plug-and-play infrastructure enabling businesses to scale and go to market faster.”

The OMRON Healthcare factory will be built over 6.02 acres and will be manufacturing blood pressure monitors and supplying them mainly to the domestic market.

Strategic location

Currently, Origin by Mahindra is home to 9 plus global companies including Mitsubishi Electric, Yanmar, NISSEI, USUI, TJR, Autogrip, Masano, Track Design, and Ashirvad Pipes in the first phase of the project, spanning 307 acres, the company said in a release.

Origins at Chennai is strategically located on the Golden Quadrilateral, has access to ports at Chennai, Ennore, and Kattupalli, and is in proximity to the Kavaraipettai and Ponneri railway stations.

As of 10 am, the stock traded at Rs 459.50, up 2.34 percent on BSE.