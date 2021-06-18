Khadim India stock price jumps 12%, hits 52-week high on Q4 numbers

live bse live

Khadim India share price jumped over 12 percent intraday on June 18, a day after the company reported a net profit of Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a net loss of Rs 19.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's sales jumped 70.62 percent to Rs 269.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 158.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full year, the company reported a net loss of Rs 32.94 crore against a net loss of Rs 31.27 crore in the previous year. Sales during the year declined 18.87 percent to Rs 626.18 crore from Rs 771.87 crore in the previous year.

The stock was trading at Rs 213.85, up Rs 20.40, or 10.55 percent, at 1014 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 232.10 and an intraday low of Rs 201.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.79 times and was trading with volumes of 82,879 shares, compared to its five-day average of 27,857 shares, an increase of 197.52 percent.