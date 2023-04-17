English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Is the sugar cycle turning favourable?

    Sugar prices are on the rise, any further downwards revision in sugar production will likely push the prices up

    Khushboo Rai
    April 17, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
    Is the sugar cycle turning favourable?

    Is sugar cycle turning favourable?

    Key Highlights Uptrend in sugar demand continues Further uptick in sugar prices expected as output slumps Sharp drop in cane yield in top sugar producing state Huge demand for ethanol to support sugar sector Sub-par monsoon could dampen prospects With the exception of Uttar Pradesh, the major sugar-producing states reported a decline in production. The Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA) has lowered its production estimate by around 7 percent to 34 million metric tonnes (earlier estimate: 36.5 MMT) for the current sugar season (October 2022...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation buckles, time to pivot?

      Apr 13, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: CPEC a metaphor for Pakistan’s failings, slump in demand for PCs will hurt Ch...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers