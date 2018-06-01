Idea Cellular rises 2% on completion of sale of tower biz to ATC Telecom

Shares of Idea Cellular rose 2.5 percent intraday Friday as company has completed the sale of tower business to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

The company announced the completion of sale of its pan-India standalone tower business, by way of divesting its entire stake in ICISL (100% subsidiary of Idea), to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

The transaction has been closed with an enterprise value of Rs 40 billion for approximately 9,900 standalone towers.

Vodafone’s sale of its standalone tower business to ATC has already been completed earlier for an enterprise value of Rs 38.5 billion.

Both Vodafone India and Idea as customers, and ATC as a vendor, have agreed to treat each other as long - term preferred partners, subject to existing arrangements.

With this both Idea and Vodafone India have now monetised the standalone tower assets for a total enterprise value of Rs 78.5 billion.

At 09:18 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 62.95, up Rs 1.30, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil