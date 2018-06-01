App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Idea Cellular rises 2% on completion of sale of tower biz to ATC Telecom

The company announced the completion of sale of its pan-India standalone tower business, by way of divesting its entire stake in ICISL (100% subsidiary of Idea), to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Idea Cellular rose 2.5 percent intraday Friday as company has completed the sale of tower business to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

The company announced the completion of sale of its pan-India standalone tower business, by way of divesting its entire stake in ICISL (100% subsidiary of Idea), to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

The transaction has been closed with an enterprise value of Rs 40 billion for approximately 9,900 standalone towers.

Vodafone’s sale of its standalone tower business to ATC has already been completed earlier for an enterprise value of Rs 38.5 billion.

Both Vodafone India and Idea as customers, and ATC as a vendor, have agreed to treat each other as long - term preferred partners, subject to existing arrangements.

With this both Idea and Vodafone India have now monetised the standalone tower assets for a total enterprise value of Rs 78.5 billion.

At 09:18 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 62.95, up Rs 1.30, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 09:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.