Hold Tata Metaliks; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Metaliks

Tata Metaliks (TML) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, which started its commercial production in 1994. TML has manufacturing facilities in Kharagpur, West Bengal, which produces pig iron and ductile iron (DI) pipes. TML is currently in process of expanding its DI pipe capacity in two phases • TML has a healthy balance-sheet. It is one of the few players in the steel pipe sector having a net cash position on its balance sheet.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value TML at Rs 750 i.e. 5.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Metaliks - 201022 - icici