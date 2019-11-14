Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries target of Rs 460: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Sun Pharma’s Q2FY2020 results are in line with estimates. Staggered penetration of specialty portfolio, higher specialty promotional spends, increasing R&D, and continued pricing issues in the U.S. are likely to be the key challenge for earnings growth We expect the company to report sales and profit CAGR of 14% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years.
Outlook
We maintain Hold rating on Sun Pharma with a revised PT of Rs 460.
