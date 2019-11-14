App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 11:43 AM IST

Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries target of Rs 460: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharma’s Q2FY2020 results are in line with estimates. Staggered penetration of specialty portfolio, higher specialty promotional spends, increasing R&D, and continued pricing issues in the U.S. are likely to be the key challenge for earnings growth We expect the company to report sales and profit CAGR of 14% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years.


Outlook


We maintain Hold rating on Sun Pharma with a revised PT of Rs 460.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 11:43 am

