Hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries target of Rs 460: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma’s Q2FY2020 results are in line with estimates. Staggered penetration of specialty portfolio, higher specialty promotional spends, increasing R&D, and continued pricing issues in the U.S. are likely to be the key challenge for earnings growth We expect the company to report sales and profit CAGR of 14% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years.

Outlook

We maintain Hold rating on Sun Pharma with a revised PT of Rs 460.

