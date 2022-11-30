English
    Hold Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated November 16, 2022.

    November 30, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. ONGC’s crude oil production has been in the range of 54-65% of total domestic oil production in FY11-22 • ONGC s also a play on the refining sector via its subsidiaries.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value ONGC at Rs 155 i.e. Rs 127 for core oil & gas business and Rs 28 for subsidiaries and other investments.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

