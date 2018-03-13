App
Mar 13, 2018 04:11 PM IST

Hold Merck; target of Rs 1080: Centrum

Centrum Research is bullish on Merck has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1080 in its research report dated February 26, 2018.

Centrum Research's report on Merck


We maintain our Hold rating on Merck with TP to Rs1,290 (earlier Rs1,080) based on 16x December’19E EPS of Rs80.6. Merck’s pharma segment (74% of revenues) reported 14%YoY growth in revenues due to re-stocking by trade post successful GST implementation. Its chemical segment (26% of revenues) posted 27%YoY growth due to higher off-take.

Outlook

At the CMP of Rs1489, the stock trades at 16.6x CY18E EPS of Rs65.6 and 18.5x CY19E EPS of Rs80.6 and 17.1X CY20E EPS of Rs87.0. We have retained our Hold rating on the scrip, with a TP of Rs1,290 (earlier Rs1,080) based on 16x December’18 EPS of Rs80.6 (earlier 14x CY17E EPS Rs76.9), and with a downside of 13.4%.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Centrum #Hold #Merck #Recommendations

