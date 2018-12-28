Hold Max Financial Services; target of Rs 470: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services

Max Financial Services (MFS) is currently greatly dependent on tie up with Axis Bank for bancassurance MFS taking steps to develop alternatives channels, but bancassurance remains key. We believe current challenges make the outlook uncertain for the stock in the medium term.

Outlook

We revise our rating to Hold on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 470.

