App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Mahindra Lifespace; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mahindra Lifespace with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Lifespace


In Q2FY19, MLD recorded its best ever Q2 sales volume of 0.40 msf or 350 units (our estimate: 0.28 msf) Standalone net sales declined 5.5% YoY to | 71.6 crore (our expectation: | 107.3 crore) EBITDA margins turned positive to 1.5% due to lower project costs as a percentage of sales (58.8% in Q2FY19 vs. 70.9% in Q2FY18) PAT grew 72.7% YoY to | 22.1 crore (our expectation: | 14.1 crore) led by better margins, lower interest expenses & lower tax rate On a consolidated basis, the topline declined 19.8% YoY to | 80.2 crore while bottomline grew robustly by 188.1% YoY to | 40.3 crore In Q2FY19, Series III NCDs worth | 200 crore were redeemed along with redemption premium and interest. With this, the company has repaid entire NCDs of | 500 crore in full.


Outlook


We like MLD given its strong parentage, management’s focus on improving return ratios via strategic partnerships with IFC, HDFC Capital & comfortable balance sheet (0.01x net D/E). Also, it is currently trading at attractive valuation of 1x FY19E P/BV. However, we await significant ramp up in residential project portfolio and progress over sales pattern of industrial cluster business. Hence, we revise our recommendation to HOLD with target price of Rs 450 (0.6x its potential NAV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Mahindra Lifespace #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.