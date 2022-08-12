English
    Hold Indraprastha Gas: target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


    Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies and primarily operates in the NCT of Delhi. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • Sales volume grew at 9% CAGR in FY17-22.


    Outlook


    We change our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock. We value IGL at Rs 415 (standalone at ~Rs 386 i.e. 19x P/E on FY24E EPS and investments at ~Rs 29).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indraprastha Gas - 110822 -ic

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:24 pm
