    Hold ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    January 19, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance


    ICICI Lombard is among the leading multi-line players in the general insurance space with ~8.6% market share on an overall basis. Motor segment contributes over 40% of total premium • General insurer is among the most profitable and consistent in terms of return ratios with RoE of ~14% for a sustainable period.


    Outlook


    Thus, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Rolling to FY25E, we value ICICI Lombard at 2.1x FY25E premium (50% weight), 1.1x FY25E float (50% weight) and maintain our target price at Rs 1300/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance - 19 -01-2023 - icici

    first published: Jan 19, 2023 08:48 pm