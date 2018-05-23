App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Graphite India; target of Rs 825: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Graphite India with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Graphite India


We continue to remain positive on prospects of Graphite India (GIL) led by our view of electrode industry remaining in an upcycle for next few years as postulated in our recent sector report. We continue to expect extremely strong earnings trajectory for GIL in next few years with peak earnings in FY19E and moderation kicking in from FY20E. GIL remains the best bet to play the electrode upcycle with healthy balance sheet, strong adj.


Outlook

We continue to value GIL on our conservative AOCF/EV yield methodology using five year average adj. cash flows (FY16-20E) to arrive at our revised TP of Rs825.  Maintain Hold. Key downside risk is margin pressure due to raw material volatility while upside risk is continuation of high spreads into FY20E/21E as that of FY19E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Centrum #Graphite India #Hold #Recommendations

