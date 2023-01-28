English
    Hold Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gateway Distriparks with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Gateway Distriparks

    Gateway Distriparks (GDL) has a diversified presence in logistics verticals like container train operators (CTO), cold chain logistics, container freight stations. Rail segment comprises ~70% of consolidated revenues, with the rest being contributed by CFS • Has five intermodal terminals, built on owned land at key areas along WDFC.

    Outlook

    We change our stance from BUY to HOLD recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 75 i.e. 16x P/E on FY25E EPS.