Hold Dr Reddy's Labs; target of Rs 5105: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities recommended hold rating on Dr Reddy's Labs with a target price of Rs 5105 in its research report dated December 03, 2021.

December 06, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on Dr Reddy's Labs


We analysed the Form 483 with eight observations that Dr. Reddy’s (DRRD) Duvvada FTO-7 and FTO-9 received after USFDA’s October inspection. Takeaways: i) There are no data integrity issues. ii) No repeat observations from Aug-19 inspection. iii) Most observations relate to deficient SOPs, potential microbial contamination and quality control. iv) We classify Observation #3 and #7 w.r.t. equipment qualification process, controls for aseptic filling and inadequate investigation as ‘Serious’ that could potentially lead to Official Action Indicated (OAI) classification resulting in a re-inspection and 9–12 months of remediation timeline.



Outlook


We maintain the ‘HOLD’ rating with an unchanged TP of INR5,105

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Dr Reddys Labs #Edelweiss Securities #Hold #Recommendations
first published: Dec 6, 2021 03:26 pm

