English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Coforge; target of Rs 2740: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 2740 in its research report dated April 13, 2021.

Broker Research
April 14, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Coforge


Coforge has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in SLK Global Solutions Private Limited (SLK Global) for a cash consideration of ~Rs9.2bn (~2.8x P/S on FY21E sales). Deal structure: Coforge shall initially acquire a 60% stake in SLK Global, with SLK Global’s founders completely exiting the firm. Fifth Third Bank’s stake in the company will be reduced to 40% and will remain at that level for the next two years. Coforge will acquire an additional 20% stake from Fifth Third Bank after two years. Deal Rationale: With this acquisition, Coforge will add Fifth Third Bank as one of its Top5 clients, substantially scale up its current BPM operations business, strengthen its presence in the Financial Services vertical, and expand its footprint in the US geography. Additionally, Coforge sees significant synergies across its Automation practice (USD100mn run rate) and SLK Global’s BPM business. This acquisition will also add an Indian Tier-3 city location capability and enable Coforge to compete for large deals with a material BPM component. The deal also provides for a minimum revenue commitment from Fifth Third Bank for five years.



Outlook


We retain our estimates currently, pending clarity on purchase price allocation (amortization charges) and funding mix (interest costs). We have a Hold rating on Coforge with a TP of Rs 2,740 at 23x FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Coforge #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations
first published: Apr 14, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.