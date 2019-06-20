App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold City Union Bank; target of Rs 223: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 223 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

Arihant Capital 's research report on City Union Bank


City Union Bank (CUB) reported stable set of numbers in Q4FY19 supported by loan growth of 17% YoY. Profit for the quarter grew by 15% to Rs 175 cr vs Rs 152 cr in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year. Credit growth of the bank remained steady at 17%, leading to 14% jump in NII at Rs 421 cr and stable NIM at 4.4%. Underlying asset quality of the bank remains under control with GNPAs at 2.95% while NNPAs stood at 1.81%. Management has given steady outlook going forward and guided for 18-20% advances growth.


Outlook


We remain positive on CUB’s growth outlook and believe it will give sustainable performance. Maintain HOLD rating with revised TP of Rs 223.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 20, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #City Union Bank #Hold #Recommendations

