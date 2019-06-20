Hold City Union Bank; target of Rs 223: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on City Union Bank

City Union Bank (CUB) reported stable set of numbers in Q4FY19 supported by loan growth of 17% YoY. Profit for the quarter grew by 15% to Rs 175 cr vs Rs 152 cr in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year. Credit growth of the bank remained steady at 17%, leading to 14% jump in NII at Rs 421 cr and stable NIM at 4.4%. Underlying asset quality of the bank remains under control with GNPAs at 2.95% while NNPAs stood at 1.81%. Management has given steady outlook going forward and guided for 18-20% advances growth.

Outlook

We remain positive on CUB’s growth outlook and believe it will give sustainable performance. Maintain HOLD rating with revised TP of Rs 223.

