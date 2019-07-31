Hold Bank of India target of Rs 80: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bank of India

Bank of India (BOI) reported mixed operating performance with lower-than-expected NII and PAT growth during Q1FY2020. GNPA and NNPA have deteriorated in percentage terms but NNPA in absolute terms is stable. The overhang of big-ticket infrastructure and corporate loans still exists, which is likely to keep upside limited.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 80.

