Hold Bank of India target of Rs 80: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bank of India with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Bank of India
Bank of India (BOI) reported mixed operating performance with lower-than-expected NII and PAT growth during Q1FY2020. GNPA and NNPA have deteriorated in percentage terms but NNPA in absolute terms is stable. The overhang of big-ticket infrastructure and corporate loans still exists, which is likely to keep upside limited.
Outlook
We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 80.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.