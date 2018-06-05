App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 630: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Edelweiss's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma (ARBP) reported muted Q4FY18 results. Adjusted PAT grew 5% YoY against our 16.5% expectation. The weak performance was due to product recall in injectables and erosion in key products like gRenvela. One‐time receivables securitization made in FY17 was not sustainable as gross debt grew to USD731mn (FY17: USD439mn) to fund increase an in working capital and the Generis acquisition.

Outlook

Over FY18-20E, we estimate R&D cost to increase by ~80%, margin to decline ~270bps and earnings to remain almost flat. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ and cut TP to INR630 (15x FY20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:01 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

