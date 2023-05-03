English
    Hold Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 415: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated May 03, 2023.

    May 03, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ambuja Cements

    For standalone Jan-Mar 2023 quarter (Q5FY23), Ambuja Cement’s (Ambuja) EBITDA stood flat YoY and increased 23% QoQ to Rs7.9bn, in-line with our estimates. EBITDA/ton declined 8% YoY and increased 18% QoQ to Rs977 (Emkay Est.: Rs990). Management has reiterated its key focus areas: i) doubling of capacity from ~68mt to 140mt in five years; ii) Rs300-400/ton improvement in FY24 EBITDA by optimizing manufacturing and logistics cost; and iii) enhancing sales and marketing initiatives to improve the topline. The group is looking to set up 40mt clinker capacity (likely 10 lines of 4mt each); equipment ordering is in advanced stage and is likely to be announced soon in a phased manner, as per management. Consolidated net cash increased Rs1.7bn YoY/Rs21bn QoQ to Rs115bn as of Mar-23.


    Outlook

    We have broadly maintained our FY24-25 EBITDA estimates. However, factoring in the reduction in ACC’s TP, we have revised our Mar-24 TP for Ambuja to Rs415/share (earlier Rs425), based on 15x EV/E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 3, 2023 03:45 pm