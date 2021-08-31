HFCL share price rises 1% on fundraising plans

live bse live

HFCL share price rose more than 1 percent in early trade on August 31 after the company said it is going to consider fundraising proposal on September 3.

The board may consider fundraising by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/ bonds/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments/ equity shares/ warrants/ any other securities, including through preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof.

It is subject to approval from the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting and sanctions/approvals from the other regulatory/ governmental authorities, as may be required.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company for all the designated persons including insiders has been closed w.e.f. August 31, 2021 and the same shall re-open on September 6, 2021.

At 09:19 hrs, HFCL was quoting at Rs 71.15, up Rs 0.90, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 95.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 13.35 on 06 July, 2021 and 22 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.65 percent below its 52-week high and 432.96 percent above its 52-week low.